FLORENCE — Northwest Alabama is in for some rainy and possibly stormy conditions, but appears to be in good shape to avoid severe weather, forecasters said.
Chelly Amin, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, said as of Monday the Shoals was not under even a marginal threat that much of that remainder of the north Alabama area is facing today.
However, Amin recommends remaining weather aware throughout the day.
"It's that pattern where you're getting a couple of disturbances coming through, so the threat for storms is always possible," she said. "The more concentrated weather system is in eastern Kentucky and northwest Tennessee. but this time of year we could have a storm blow up and cause damage."
The biggest threat locally is wind gusts that could reach 40 to 50 mph, Amin said.
She said it also is important to remember that lightning is nearby whenever there is thunder.
"The general rule of thumb is if you're outside and hear thunder, you could be struck," she said.
The forecast calls for a 70% chance of precipitation today, although rainfall amounts could be less than one-tenth of an inch.
"These should be moving at a pace to where flooding is not a problem," Amin said.
Rain chances are 60% tonight with thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 p.m., according to the forecast.
After that, rain chances reduce to 20 to 30% for the remainder of the week.
On another note, on Sunday the Shoals hit 90 degrees for the first time this year with a high of 91, Amin said.
Highs will be in the mid-80s today and around 80 the rest of the week, according to the forecast.
