Forest Hills Elementary in Florence has been named the 2019 Safe School Award winner for District 7, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Marshall will visit Forest Hills Elementary in person to present the awards.
Six other Shoals area (District 7) schools will receive the Attorney General’s 2019 Certificate of Building a Culture for School Safety:
• Cherokee Elementary School, Cherokee
• Cherokee High School, Cherokee
• Colbert County High School, Leighton
• Colbert Heights Elementary School, Tuscumbia
• Deshler High School, Tuscumbia
• Russellville Elementary School, Russellville
This year's Safe Schools program was expanded to include three awards for highest excellence in school safety, as well as certificates of special recognition for schools building a culture for school safety.
These new categories are in addition to the traditional safe school awards for each public school district and for a private school.
“The safety of our schoolchildren is a vital matter foremost in all of our minds and hearts,” said Marshall in announcing the winners. “These schools have developed innovative programs and taken practical, effective steps to combat the threat of violence that has become a terrible part of our modern society. Their dedication and resolve to provide a safe haven for learning is an inspiration to us all.”
On Nov. 26 a panel of independent judges reviewed submissions from a total of 124 schools from throughout Alabama and selected the winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.