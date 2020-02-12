FLORENCE — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall came to Forest Hills Elementary School on Tuesday to recognize the school's dedication to safety.
Marshall presented the school with the Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Attorney General's 2019 Safe School Award.
The award goes to one school in the Alabama Board of Education's District 7. This is the second time Forest Hills has won it, having also received it in 2016, Marshall said.
He said in addition to safety, a safe environment is good for academics and peace of mind.
"If kids don't feel safe, they're not going to be able to learn to their full potential," Marshall said. "Likewise, when a parent drops their kids off at school, they know they're going to be safe."
He pointed to "excellent school resource officer training, inclusion of emergency response agencies, good use of technology, and outstanding mentoring programs" as reasons Forest Hills earned the award.
Principal Laurie Fowler accepted the award on behalf of the school.
"We have worked diligently at Forest Hills to ensure our students have a safe, secure and happy learning environment," Fowler said. "We believe that our students, teachers and staff learn and work best when they know they are being kept safe. As safety measures and technologies evolve and improve regularly, Florence City Schools is committed to continuously improving our safety plan and procedures."
