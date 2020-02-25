MUSCLE SHOALS — The Cypress Cove living community recently celebrated its third annual Forever Young Prom with this year's theme, "The Roaring 20s."
Activities Director Amy Hill said the event was a success with dancing, fellowship and the crowning of a new Prom King and Queen.
The 2020 Prom King is Ben Vickers and this year's queen is Myra Mangrum.
"It's just a great opportunity for our residents to socialize and just enjoy a fun night with each other and their outside friends and family that come and participate," Hill said.
