FLORENCE — Heavy equipment operator Matt South with the Florence Street Department had the envious job Thursday morning of removing an old animal hospital building at the corner of Chisholm and Rickwood.
Little by little, the Caterpillar excavator with a grabber attachment methodically knocked down concrete block walls and chewed through wooden studs, plywood and shingles of what used to be the Ellis-Mussleman Animal Hospital.
Public Works Director David Koonce said it isn't difficult to find a Street Department employee to run an excavator for a demolition job.
Once the building was on the ground, the debris was loaded into dump trucks and taken to the Florence Municipal Landfill.
The old animal hospital has been vacant for years and has become an eyesore at a busy intersection.
The property, which now belongs to the city of Florence, lies in the right of way of a project to widen Rickwood Road from two lanes to three from Chisholm Road to Helton Drive. The project is funded by the Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization and the city of Florence.
District 4 Councilwoman Michelle Eubanks said the property, which lies within her district, has been a source of complaints.
"During my tenure, I have received a number of complaints related to the graffiti on the exterior walls to the potential for those without homes to reside there temporarily," Eubanks said.
Eubanks said she, Mayor Andrew Betterton, City Engineer Bill Batson and others met last week to discuss the issue.
She and Koonce said the Florence Building Department had to issue a demolition permit before the structure could be torn down.
Koonce said the reason the permit was required was to ensure that electricity, water and natural gas connections had been shut off before demolition began.
He said the Florence Police Department had indicated people have been staying in the building from time to time.
There was a gaping rectangular hole in the north side of the building where allegedly a car crashed into the building some years ago, Koonce said.
Street Department personnel walked through the building before the demolition began to make sure nobody was inside.
On Tuesday, a temporary fence was erected behind the dilapidated building to separate horses in a field from the demolition area, Koonce said.
