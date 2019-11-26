FLORENCE — A former Florence resident was killed in a weekend drive-by shooting outside a Birmingham lounge, authorities said.
Birmingham police identified the victim as 25-year-old Fredrick Asher.
Asher died in a shooting at Euphoria Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge on 15th St. West, police said.
Asher's cousin, Audrey McCroskey, said Monday that Asher was "just an innocent bystander" when the shooting occurred.
McCroskey said the family asks everyone to "just keep us in your prayers."
"We've got to stop this gun violence," she said. "We're hurting right now. It's just awful."
In addition, four people were injured in the shooting, Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams said.
The incident was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday after after patrons were made to leave the establishment following a fight, Williams said.
"The suspects drove past the location in a dark vehicle and began to fire at patrons as they stood in the parking lot," he said.
Police said no arrests have been made.
"Upon arrival, officers located three victims suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds," Williams said. "A fourth victim was found to have suffered a life-threatening injury and was transported to UAB Hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue for treatment. Approximately two hours later investigators received information that the victim had succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.
"Investigators later received additional information that a fifth victim arrived at the hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. All remaining victims are expected to recover from their injuries."
Police ask anyone with information to call the department's Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
