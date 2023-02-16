FLORENCE — One of two former foster parents who admitted guilt in a case involving numerous forms of abuse against foster children was sentenced Wednesday to one year in prison.
Jenise Spurgeon pleaded guilty last February to 11 counts of aggravated child abuse as part of a plea agreement calling for her to serve one year in prison.
Her husband, Daniel Spurgeon, is serving a 25-year sentence in the case after pleading guilty in 2019 to 11 counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts of first-degree rape of a child under 12, and one count of sexual torture.
Both are dealing with similar charges in Florida involving crimes against foster children in that state, authorities said.
In fact, Jenise Spurgeon said during Wednesday's sentencing hearing before Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Gil Self that she currently is serving time in Florida with her sentence scheduling to end in 2026.
Her yearlong sentence for the Florence crimes will run concurrently with that sentence, so she will not serve additional time after her 2026 release, authorities said.
Spurgeon's sentencing was done via a conference call from her prison to Self's office. She was on the phone while her attorney, Chad Morgan, was on video.
In addition, two victims in the case were on audio conference call but did not speak during the hearing.
Spurgeon's sentence is 15 years split with the one year to serve. Self told her the 15 years apply to each of the 11 counts but they will be served concurrently.
As part of her sentence, Spurgeon is not allowed to come in any contact with the victims even after she gets out of prison, Self told her.
"You will not get any benefits of the doubt if you have any contact with any of them," Self said.
The judge did not name the victims in the cases during the public hearings but listed the years they were born. Those ranged from 1996 to 2008.
The investigation revealed the abuse cases started in 2008, which was the year the Spurgeons moved to Florence. They were charged in 2017.
Jenise Spurgeon was charged with 100 counts of child abuse, 11 counts of first-degree human trafficking, 100 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 100 counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes, and one count of domestic violence strangulation/suffocation.
Daniel Spurgeon was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, 115 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 115 counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes, 122 counts of child abuse, four counts of first-degree sodomy, four counts of sexual torture, three counts of domestic violence by strangulation/suffocation, six counts of first-degree rape, 11 counts of first-degree human trafficking, and six counts of other sexual abuse-related charges.
Birmingham attorney Tommy James, who has filed a civil suit representing seven victims in the case, also was part of the video conference during Wednesday's hearing.
The lawsuits, filed in 2020 against the Spurgeons and Alabama Department of Human Resources, call for $25 million in damages to each of the seven victims.
The suits, which remain active, claim DHR had received complaints of abuse and neglect but did not take appropriate action.
The suits allege the victims were sexually abused, physically abused, emotionally abused, verbally abused, raped, sexually and physically tortured, starved, punished excessively, and suffered additional types of child abuse and neglect from the Spurgeons.
