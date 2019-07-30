FLORENCE — A former foster parent who had been charged with multiple counts of child abuse, sexual abuse and other charges involving children pleaded guilty Monday in an agreement that guarantees he will serve 25 years in prison.
Daniel Spurgeon, 50, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts of first-degree rape of a child under 12, and one count of sexual torture, Lauderdale County Chief Assistant District Attorney Angie Hamilton said.
Hamilton said the 25 years Spurgeon must serve are "day to day," which means he cannot get paroled or receive time off for good behavior. The sentence includes 20 years on the child abuse charges and 25 on the other counts, to be served concurrently.
"Then after that he'll have 10 years of supervised release and be a fully registered sex offender," she said.
His wife, Jenise Spurgeon, also faces numerous charges and is set for trial in October, officials said. They were foster parents in Florence for seven years.
The Spurgeons were charged in 2017 and were in the Lee County, Florida, jail, authorities said. They were transferred to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in 2018.
They also face charges connected to a Cape Coral, Florida, incident. A girl connected to that incident told authorities there had been multiple incidents while they lived in Florence in 2008, authorities said.
Hamilton said Daniel Spurgeon formally will be sentenced Aug. 12 in Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Gil Self's courtroom.
That had been the schedule date of his trial, and many victims who live out of town had arranged their schedules to be here for that event. Having the sentencing hearing that day will keep them from having to change schedules, Hamilton said.
She said the plea arrangement was made with the consent of the victims.
"They approved of it and I want to honor their request," Hamilton said.
