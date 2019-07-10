SHEFFIELD — Youths at the Michael Community Center had a visit last week from a Muscle Shoals High School graduate who went on to be a captain on the North Carolina State basketball team and play professionally in Europe and with the National Basketball Association's Gatorade League.
Ralston Turner's visit included a talk filled with advice and motivation.
A former TimesDaily 4A-6A Player Of The Year, Ralston also was a first-team All-State selection for three seasons and a McDonald's All-American nominee, according to his biography.
He began his college career at Louisiana State University, where he made the Southeastern Conference's All-Freshman Team before transferring to N.C. State.
Today, he is a licensed financial adviser for Merrill Lynch, in Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.