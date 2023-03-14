James Keith Steward, former Tuscumbia police officer, left, looks to his attorney, Tony Hughes, as they leave the courtroom following Steward’s initial court appearance on Monday at the Colbert County Courthouse. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
TUSCUMBIA — Bond has been set at $300,000 for a former Tuscumbia police officer charged with reckless murder in the October death of a man authorities say he struck with his patrol vehicle in October.
James Keith Steward, 34, is charged in the death of Terry Wayne Hinton, 60, according to the indictment issued last week by a Colbert County grand jury.
The indictment alleges Steward was under the influence of alcohol and possibly a controlled substance while he may have been speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Colbert County Circuit Court Judge Kyle Brown set the bond Monday during Steward's initial court appearance.
Steward, dressed in a red Cullman County Detention Center jumpsuit, sat alongside his attorney, Tony Hughes during the hearing. Steward was handcuffed in the front during the hearing.
He is not being held in the Colbert County Jail since he was an officer in the county. He is being held in the Cullman County Jail.
Alabama Assistant Attorney General Damon Lewis requested his bond be set at $300,000 and Hughes responded that he did not object to that.
Lewis is representing the state since Steward's former position as a Tuscumbia officer resulted in the Colbert County District Attorney's office recusing itself in the case.
Brown set Steward's arraignment for 9 a.m. April 25.
Part of the conditions of Steward's bond is that he refrains from drugs and alcohol.
"You will be subject to random drug and alcohol testing," Brown told him. "Do you understand that?"
"Yes, sir," Steward replied.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan announced Steward's indictment Friday.
The charge comes after an Oct. 10, 2022, incident when Steward, who was off duty at the time, struck Hinton on Hawk Pride Mountain Road.
Steward had to be air-lifted to Huntsville Hospital for his injuries and remained in ICU for a number of days.
"The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the office of the Attorney Generals Office Steve Marshall are handling investigation and prosecution of this case, so I nor the city can comment further on the case until adjudication of the case," Logan said last week.
