SHEFFIELD — The old Tennessee Valley Recycling "Quonset hut" building on West 20th Avenue has been torn down in an effort to improve the appearance around the entrance of the proposed Inspiration Landing project.
The majority of the building has been removed but there were still some piles of debris on the property Tuesday afternoon.
Mayor Steve Stanley said the demolition is part of the city's most recent Community Development Block Grant demolition project.
The grant program administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, provides funding to remove unsightly and dilapidated properties, but allows the owner to retain ownership of the property.
Stanley said he understands the demolition contractor had an agreement with neighboring SA Recycling.
Tammy Nipper, the manager at SA Recycling, said they used their equipment to demolish the Tennessee Valley Recycling buildings.
The Tennessee Valley Recycling property is owned by Joel Dembo, who operates other scrap/recycling operations in north Alabama.
Stanley said SA Recycling is leasing the Dembo property.
Stanley said he understands Inspiration Landing developer John Elkington of Germantown, Tennessee, has an option to purchase the property.
"Inspiration Landing Development has the property under contract," said Inspiration Landing spokeswoman Becky West. "We have been waiting for some time for the building to be torn down before we closed on the property. Cleaning up the entrance to Inspiration Landing has always been key to getting the project underway."
Elkington said removal of the buildings was one of his goals to improve the area around the development.
"I announced it as one of the goals before the city council in January," Elkington said.
Andy Riley Contracting, received the bid to remove five structure, Stanley said.
Stanley said Inspiration Landing plans to utilize the property for the development, which includes an amphitheater, restaurants, music venues, a drive in theater, hotel and other amenities.
