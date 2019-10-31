FLORENCE — The former Lauderdale County Solid Waste manager has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft offense, authorities said.
Robert Bevis agreed to the plea agreement, District Attorney Chris Connolly said.
As part of the agreement, Bevis will serve a 12-month sentence, which is suspended for two years, and will do 100 hours of community service at the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services facility, Connolly said.
In addition, he was ordered to pay back approximately $2,300, the district attorney said.
Bevis was arrested on May 31 and charged with second-degree theft, which is a felony, officials said.
The arrest was in connection with misappropriating money from scrap metal sales from the county landfill, authorities said.
Connolly said the charge involved more than $2,000 worth of scrap metal.
The district attorney said Bevis was accused of retrieving scrap metal from the landfill, selling it to a scrap metal company, and rather than depositing those funds into the county's account, he was pocketing the money instead.
He was indicted in May by a Lauderdale County grand jury.
Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said county officials notified authorities when they discovered what happened. They took Bevis' keys and ordered him to clean his office that same day.
"It's an unfortunate situation, but we discovered it and we did what we had to do," Pettus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.