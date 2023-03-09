LAKELAND, Fla. — Steve Schmidt, former publisher of the TimesDaily from 2006 to 2009, died Saturday in Lakeland of liver cancer. He was 66.
A Missouri native who grew up in Lakeland, Schmidt joined The Ledger in 1980 after graduating from the University of Florida. Fifteen years later, he had progressed from sales executive to director of the department, a position he would hold until 2006.
While at The Ledger, Schmidt received The New York Times Chairman’s Award eight times for innovation and creativity in managing the advertising department’s staff and accounts.
After leaving The Ledger in 2006, Schmidt was named publisher of the TimesDaily in Florence, and later spearheaded the newly developed Better Living magazine, a New York Times publication in Sarasota, Florida.
Most recently, he was vice president of advertising at the South Bend Tribune in Indiana before his retirement in 2017.
Beyond his career at The Ledger, Schmidt believed in giving back to the community, friends said, serving on the boards of the Polk Advertising Federation, the Peace River Center, the Lakeland Area Chamber of Commerce and the Business Advisory Board for the University of South Florida.
In addition to his wife, Schmidt leaves a son, Eric, of New York City, and a daughter, Katie, of Wilmington, N.C.
