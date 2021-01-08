Mark Hudspeth
Mark Hudspeth, who last coached at Austin Peay in 2019 and coached at the University of North Alabama from 2002 to 2008, was named the head football coach at Gulf Shores High School Friday morning. [PHOTO/AUSTIN PEAY ATHLETICS]

Former University of North Alabama coach Mark Hudspeth is returning to coach football after being announced Friday morning as the new head football coach at Gulf Shore High School.

