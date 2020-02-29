FLORENCE — The Fort Cromwell Pickens Readiness Center reopened Friday following more than $2.1 million in renovations.
Soldiers from the 115th Signal Battalion cut the ribbon during a ceremony in front of the more than 25,000 square-foot facility.
Work included mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades, interior wall reconfiguration and additions, floor replacement, ceiling finishes, telecommunications replacement, and upgrades to the civilian and military parking lots.
The 115th has 200 soldiers, including 15 full-time unit service members, officials said.
