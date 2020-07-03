FLORENCE — In many ways, the scene is reminiscent of a typical Fourth of July weekend.
Sisters Neal Counce, Ann Bevis and Faye Stevenson are camping in a recreational vehicle this week at McFarland Park, which is a tradition for the trio.
However, they know this year is far from typical. There is no Independence Day festival at the park on Saturday, which means no fireworks display that night. The event attracts tens of thousands every year, but precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted the city of Florence and sponsor Singing River Media Group to postpone it, and rebrand it as a Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11.
In fact, like officials nationwide, local authorities are urging people to avoid traditional large gatherings associated with the holiday.
"Folks really need to maintain their social distance out there," said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.
Health officials said it's also important to wear masks and wash hands frequently when among others.
Earlier this week, Florence City Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons issued a plea during a news conference on local COVID cases.
"I know July 4 is coming up, and I know that you want to be with your families, just as I do," Simmons said. "But please be mindful of social distancing. Don't have your large gatherings. I say this because I care. I have family members who are affected by this."
Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus echoed that request.
"We're certainly mindful that the Fourth of July is coming up," Pettus said. "We have a family reunion we've already cancelled. I don't like that, but it's the times we're living in."
The campground at McFarland already is filled with people planning to enjoy the holiday weekend, even without a festival.
"Well, I plan to sit right here," Counce said. "I'll be eating chicken stew, drinking Coke and making ice cream."
The sisters said they expect the park to light up somewhat this weekend.
"People will be shooting fireworks somewhere around here," Ann Bevis said.
One traditional aspect of the holiday that remains is the plea from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division to use common sense behind the wheel.
“There is zero tolerance for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Make it a habit to select a designated driver prior to any Independence Day drinking, as well as for the rest of the year.”
Authorities also advise to keep an eye out for weather conditions because scattered thunderstorms are a part of summer, especially in the afternoons.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today and Saturday, increasing to 50% Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Be wary of heat-related dangers because highs are expected to be near 90 with heat indexes in the upper 90s or higher, the forecast states.
