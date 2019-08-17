RUSSELLVILLE — A Franklin County tradition resumes this weekend with the annual Franklin County Watermelon Festival.
Since its origin in 1981, the festival has grown to become the largest annual event in the county with thousands of people attending.
Along with a slice of free delicious watermelon, the event features music, contests, a pageant, arts and crafts, a 5K run, an antique car and truck show, a tractor show and food, according to the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce.
Music performances this evening include the Dixie Mafia at 6 p.m., Kozmic Mama at 7 p.m. and Absolute Journey Tribute at 8:30 p.m., according to the chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.