RUSSELLVILLE — Three people have been indicted in connection with an identity theft case where the defendants used someone else's identification to register to vote and voted in the names of the identity theft victims, according to a news release from the Alabama Secretary of State.
Secretary of State Wes Allen announced Tuesday his office assisted the U.S. Department of State, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Russellville Police Department with an investigation that led to the arrest of three individuals for identity theft.
Teresa Martin Pascual, Maria Juan Pascual and Luis Balderman were arrested on March 15, the release states.
The release states the individuals are not American citizens and had no right to participate in Alabama’s elections.
According to the indictment, they each used identification that was not their own to register to vote and vote in the names of identity theft victims.
"I am incredibly appreciative of the efforts of the law enforcement agencies who worked together to indict and apprehend these three individuals," Allen said. "My office will always assist law enforcement in every way possible to seek convictions of individuals who attempt to illegally vote in our elections. We will not tolerate a single illegal voter attempting to participate in our elections."
Alabama law requires that registered voters must be legal American citizens.
