Franklin County has reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health's daily afternoon update.
Lauderdale County's confirmed case number held steady at 3.
Statewide, there were an additional 18 cases reported on Tuesday with the total number of confirmed cases being 215.
More than 40% of those are in Jefferson County, which remains the county with the most cases at 90.
Three other counties have reported confirmed cases in the double digits -- Shelby with 24, and Lee and Madison with 21 each.
Next are the 8 cases reported in both Montgomery and Elmore counties.
The state Department of Public Health reported that as of Tuesday, 2,321 Alabama residents have been tested for the virus.
