Fred's stores in Rogersville and Red Bay are closing, the company announced Friday.
A company release states the 16100 U.S. 72, Rogersville, and 525 Fourth Ave. S.E., Red Bay, locations are among 129 stores that are closing. The stores will hold inventory clearance sales.
The announcement follows April's closing of four Fred's in northwest Alabama.
Those stores were at 321 N. Court St. and 4150 Florence Blvd. in Florence, 1401 Woodmont Drive in Tuscumbia, and 13150 U.S. 43 in Russellville.
They were among 159 stores affected by the April announcement, the company said.
There will be some 80 Fred's stores and 166 pharmacies after the latest batch of closings, according to the release.
"While it is never easy to make decisions that impact our valued employees and customers, this initiative represents another necessary step in our continued efforts to stabilize our business by simplifying our store portfolio and product assortment," Joseph Anto, Fred’s CEO, stated in the release.
