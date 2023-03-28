FLORENCE — The large congregation around a Deibert Park pond was relatively quiet as they tried their hands at landing a fish Monday morning.
There was one exception to that as Tanner Hays and his friends let out yells of surprise at the size of the bass the 15-year-old had just landed.
The mammoth fish weighed in at 10.89 pounds. Hays said he could not believe his eyes when he saw it at the end of his fishing line.
"It didn't feel like a big fish at all," he said.
That was part of the fun atmosphere on the ponds throughout the park for Florence's first free fishing day of the season.
No fishing license is required on free fishing days, and you can catch and keep, catch and share, or just catch and release. You must bring your own fishing tackle, snack and chairs.
Hays was uncertain whether he would keep the lunker or let it go.
The next free fishing day is Thursday from 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. Florence officials wanted to have two this week, since students are out for spring break.
The remaining free fishing days are April 11, May 18, Sept. 12 and Oct. 12.
By shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, the sign-up sheet had more than 100 signatures.
Michael Michel said he and his family always enjoy free fishing days.
"It's pretty exciting and it helps manage the pond and avoid overpopulation," Michel said.
Nearby, 13-year-old Benji James said he fishes nearly every day. He said his favorite part of it is "probably the fight" to reel in the fish.
Jared Culwell and his son, L.J., ended up landing a large creature, although it was being awfully stubborn about getting out of the pond.
"We got us a turtle," Culwell said. "I don't know how I'm going to reel it in."
He said he appreciates the city for providing free fishing days.
"It's not easy to find a place that you can just drop off at the river," Culwell said.
Haley Broyles said it never is too soon to take her 15-month-old Tommy fishing.
"We go to our little pond out back, but it's nothing this big," Broyles said, as Tommy dragged a plastic toy pole along the shore. "He got so excited. I said we're going fishing and he said, 'Fish?' That's one of the first words he learned."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.