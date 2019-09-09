TUSCUMBIA — Free shuttle service from downtown Tuscumbia to Spring Park will be available during the Oka Kapassa Return to Coldwater Festival Saturday.
The Tuscumbia trolley and bus will provide service from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. with pickup and drop off locations at the Colbert County Courthouse parking lot on Water Street and intersections along Main Street from the courthouse to the park.
The Festival, in its 19th year, draws visitors from throughout the southeast.
Native American tribes participating in the festival come to Tuscumbia from around the country.
The event is celebrated in Tuscumbia's Spring Park to honor the area that Indian Nations referred to as 'The Homeland.'
It came to be known as such during the forced relocation of Native Americans in the 1830's--which came to be known as the Trail of Tears-- when Tuscumbia residents provided food, clothing and blankets to Indians as they passed through the town on their westward journey.
