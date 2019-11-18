FLORENCE — The fifth annual free Thanksgiving meal will be served between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Season's Good Moods, Good Food Restaurant.
The sit-down restaurant style meal will be provided to families or anyone in need, struggling, alone or college students who can't make it home for the holiday.
Last year's event hosted 400 people with this year's goal set at 500, according to organizers Geoffrey "Gmane" Robinson and his wife, Kym.
The couple is partnering with the restaurant's owners James and Mary Mitchell.
"Knowing that anyone is hungry any time, is a terrible feeling and we want to make this day special for those in need," said Geoffrey Robinson. "We understand that anyone can fall on hard times and we want this Thanksgiving to be a special day for all the Shoals area, our entire community."
The dinner will be a traditional turkey and dressing meal with side items and desert. Donations and volunteers are welcome.
Those in need of transportation, food delivery or those wishing to make donations or volunteer are asked to call 256-810-8427.
Seasons Restaurant is located at 1420 Huntsville Road.
