FLORENCE — There will be a Preservation Florence walking tour beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday of the Wilson Park district, the city's smallest historic district.
The free walking tour is the ninth in a year-long series of presentations and workshops based around the city's historic buildings, neighborhoods and landscapes.
The tour begins at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave.
Florence city historian Billy Ray Warren will lead the tour of homes and the park.
