Colbert and Lauderdale County residents will have an opportunity today and Friday to pick up a free weather radio courtesy of the Northwest Alabama Resource Conservation & Development Council and local Emergency Management Agencies.
Lauranne James, executive director of the Northwest Alabama RC&D Council, said 230 Midland weather radios will be distributed in each of the five counties in the council's region, which includes Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Marion and Winston counties.
The distribution is being made possible through a $30,000 multicounty grant, $6,000 per county.
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith said weather radios will be distributed today at 10 a.m. at the banquet hall behind the Alabama Music Hall of Fame on U.S. 72 in Tuscumbia.
He said the radios will be given out in a "first-come, first-served" manner to Colbert County residents only.
Smith said the distribution will be conducted in a "drive through" manner in the AMHOF parking lot near the banquet hall.
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan said the distribution will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Underwood-Petersville Volunteer Fire Department on Alabama 157.
Grabryan said the radios will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
"This is such a good project," Grabryan said. "We appreciate them doing it."
While the county continues to maintain its outdoor weather warning sirens, Grabryan recommends residents also utilize a weather radio for added protection during a severe weather event.
"They are battery powered and reliable," he said of the radios.
He also suggested citizens should download a weather app that can provide additional alerts through their smart phones.
James said Wednesday the distribution for Winston County has already taken place.
She said Franklin County's weather radio distribution will take place Tuesday at the East Franklin Volunteer Fire Department.
