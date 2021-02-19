breaking alert
Freezing temps overnight may lead to black ice on area roads, freezing fog
- By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Sun-warmed road conditions improved today as did travel conditions in the Shoals, as temperatures hit the mid- to upper 30s.
Much of the ice, snow and slush has gone from many roads.
Authorities said not all roads are clear, particularly those that are in shaded areas.
In addition, tonight's low is expected to dip into the mid-teens, meaning anything that has not melted will freeze.
"I still worry about black ice out there," said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency. "People need to be very careful. Black ice is difficult to see and too often you're up on it before you know it."
The Shoals should continue to thaw on Saturday. The high will be near 42 degrees under sunny skies. Wind chill values could be 16 to 26 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low in the mid-20, with Sunday bringing sunny skies and a high near 58.
The National Weather Service's official reading at Northwest Alabama Regional Airport recorded 4.7 inches of snow and ice this week. However, the weather service had reporting stations in the Shoals indicate 5-6 inches of snow in various areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
- Police still seeking clues to Sunday afternoon homicide
- Pastor, man set to die, faith at core of discrimination suit
- 2 homes burn within 25 hours in Leighton
- Lauderdale County murderer among 4 seeking parole
- Demi Lovato reveals she has brain damage from 2018 overdose
- Lauderdale County Jail inmate dies overnight
- Mark Wayne Tompkins
- Randy Pickens
- Cindy Wright Jones
Images
Videos
Commented
- Melania Trump was doomed to fail (2)
- Mandolin developer seeks financial help from city (1)
- What should Congress do about student loan debt? (1)
- Pelosi denounces GOP leaders over Georgia lawmaker's posts (1)
- Senate passes legislation to protect against COVID-19 lawsuits (1)
- Dems should support election investigation (1)
- Alabama asks judge to dismiss federal prison lawsuit (1)
- Is this why you voted for Biden? (1)
- Former Alabama lawmaker calls Trump's pardon 'vindication' (1)
- Outreach Reentry Ministry of the Shoals receives $15K grant (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.