Sun-warmed road conditions improved today as did travel conditions in the Shoals, as temperatures hit the mid- to upper 30s.
Much of the ice, snow and slush has gone from many roads.
Authorities said not all roads are clear, particularly those that are in shaded areas.
In addition, tonight's low is expected to dip into the mid-teens, meaning anything that has not melted will freeze. 
"I still worry about black ice out there," said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency. "People need to be very careful. Black ice is difficult to see and too often you're up on it before you know it."
The Shoals should continue to thaw on Saturday. The high will be near 42 degrees under sunny skies. Wind chill values could be 16 to 26 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low in the mid-20, with Sunday bringing sunny skies and a high near 58.
The National Weather Service's official reading at Northwest Alabama Regional Airport recorded 4.7 inches of snow and ice this week. However, the weather service had reporting stations in the Shoals indicate 5-6 inches of snow in various areas.
