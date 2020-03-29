CHEROKEE — FreightCar America has temporarily shutdown its Shoals Alabama manufacturing plant at 1200 Haley Drive, Cherokee, after one employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a press release from David Benson, vice President Human Resources, all employees and outside contractors who may have been exposed to the infected individual have been contacted.
“Although we have already taken extraordinary measures in our facilities to mitigate the spread of COVID 19, out of an abundance of caution and to reduce the risk of secondary or tertiary exposure, we are temporarily suspending railcar production” said FreightCar America President and CEO James Meyer.
“This will give us time to clean the facility and help ensure a safe environment for our employees and contractors.”
The company shut down operations on Saturday with plans for all employees to return on April 7 after the cleaning protocol is completed. Some employees may return sooner, the release states.
During this period, the company will continue to receive material shipments.
FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries.
FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars and coal cars.
The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and has facilities in Cherokee; Grand Island, Nebraska; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China.
