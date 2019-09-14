The temperature hit 99 degrees shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, breaking an 80-year-old mark for that date, according to data from the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
The previous high for the date was 98 degrees, which had been set more than one time, the latest in 1939, according to the weather service.
The normal high for Friday's date is 86 degrees, with a normal low of 63, according to the data.
The lowest reading ever for this date is 40 degrees, set in 1940, which also was a Friday the 13th.
