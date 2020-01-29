Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the Ford City community, authorities said.
The fire is in the area of Lakewood View Road and River Road, said Michael David Smith, director of the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency.
Firefighters have arrived and said the structure currently is ablaze.
