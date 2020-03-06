FLORENCE — Organizers this year decided to hold off until April for the season's first First Fridays, because the first Friday in March traditionally brings bad weather that yields low turnouts.
Judging from the forecast calling for gusty winds today combining with cold temperatures tonight — on what would have been the inaugural First Friday of the year — it appears that move was a good one.
Yet, organizers still wanted to have something this month to celebrate the downtown event. They also want to share information on this year's activities and ways to participate, said Stephanie Vess, director of Downtown Florence Alliance.
In addition, they thought it would be fitting to have an anniversary party to mark the 15th year of First Fridays in Florence.
With that, the public is invited to the 2020 Friends of First Fridays Town Hall. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Shoals Community Theatre.
"It provides general information for everything — if you're interested in being a vendor, if want to learn more about being a sponsor, or if you want to volunteer," Vess said. "It's also the 15th year of First Fridays this year, so we wanted to do some fun things to make it a little more exciting.
"We will have experience themes for each month, including ways that make it more family friendly. We'll announce all the themes. All the information from the presentation will be on our website Saturday if you are unable to attend the meeting."
Downtown restaurants are providing appetizers for tonight's event, and drinks will be available to purchase, Vess said.
Vess said a presentation begins at 5 p.m., so this is not intended as a "drop by any time" gathering.
The inaugural First Friday of the season is April 3. The event continues on every first Friday of the month through December, Vess said.
