KILLEN — Friends of Ashley Elizabeth Scott are remembering her as a loving person whose tragic death left a void in her family and community.
Scott, 25, died Saturday around noon after being struck by a falling tree in the Blue Water Creek area between U.S. 72 and Lauderdale 69, where she was fishing with friends.
Scott's family described her as outdoorsy and full of life. She was with her boyfriend and two friends on property owned by one of the men.
While she was fishing, the three men were cutting down a large tree nearby, according to her grandmother, Shirley Daniel.
The tree began to fall and Scott couldn't get out of the way in time. The tree struck her on the right side of her body causing broken bones and a head injury, Daniel said.
"We don't know a lot about the circumstances out there, but her boyfriend was able to jump out of the way into the creek and Ashley didn't make it," Daniel said.
Scott was airlifted to North Alabama Medical Center, but family members say she died en route.
Scott had attended Brooks High School and was employed at the Sky Park/Killen Rick's Barbecue location the past four years.
The company released a statement on social media saying Scott was a loving friend to all who knew her. "The world has lost an amazing person," the statement said.
Daniel said her granddaughter's funeral was held Monday at Tabernacle Cemetery in Greenhill.
"She was such a sweet, gentle person who loved animals and had an easy smile," Daniel said. "She always helped people and was just natural, herself, never putting on airs. She was a blue jeans kind of girl.
"The deputy on the scene said it was just an awful accident that shouldn't have happened."
