DID YOU KNOW?

• First published in 1974, the fantasy tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons was originally designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson.

• Pop culture celebrities who are self-identified D&D players include Vin Diesel, Aubrey Plaza, Mike Meyers, Jon Favreau, Stephen King, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Stephen Colbert, and even Judi Dench, to name a few.

• In September of 2020, NPR reported on what might be the longest-running game of D&D. That year, Dungeon Master Robert Wardhaugh said the game he had started 38 years before was still going strong with about 60 people playing on Zoom.