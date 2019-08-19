MUSCLE SHOALS — Police are investigating an incident involving a front plate-glass window that was broken out at The Village Shoppe.
Police Detective Dustin Terry said they are looking into what caused the window at the 713 Woodward Ave. business to be busted out. He said nothing was missing from the business.
Terry said they have not found anything that indicates the window was shot out. He said they presently are treating this as a criminal mischief case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Muscle Shoals Police at 256-383-6746.
