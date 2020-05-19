Heading into the unofficial start of summer, fuel prices are low locally and nationally as the COVID-19 epidemic is keeping many vehicles parked in driveways.
A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Shoals costs an average of $1.477, according to AAA-Alabama.
AAA-Alabama spokesman Clay Ingram said he expects those readings to remain modest.
"I think they're going to be much lower this summer than we typically see in the summertime," Ingram said.
He added, however, that he does not expect them to remain at the current level.
"It's going to go back up a little bit because our demands are going to go up," Ingram said. "Prices are tied to demand. But overall, we're going to be a lot lower this summer than we typically are."
The Shoals is among the cheapest places for gas in the state, according to AAA data.
Broken down by county, the average prices in Lauderdale County is $1.494, while Colbert's average of $1.458 is the second-lowest in the state. Cherokee County is the lowest, at $1.36.
The state average is $1.571, while the national average is $1.879, according to AAA.
A year ago, the state average was $2.463 and the Shoals average was $2.429, according to the data. The national average a year ago was $2.854.
The fuel price think-tank GasBuddy expects this to be the first Memorial Day since 2003 with the national average for gas prices below $2 per gallon. It states the average was $1.46 per gallon that year.
“While millions of Americans have been affected by the coronavirus, gas prices plummeted to their lowest since 2016, but what’s different this time around is that this environment is leading to the lowest-priced start to the summer driving season in over 17 years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“Millions of Americans are struggling with job losses and while gas prices have rebounded slightly, the low-priced start to the summer may offer some respite from the dire economic conditions many are stuck in,” De Haan said.
While Ingram said he expects the pandemic will keep a lot of people home this Memorial Day weekend, he believes travel will increase during the summer.
"The Memorial Day weekend is going to take a big hit," Ingram said. "This summer, people are going to be more cautious. Our travel agents are starting to book stuff, but there's a wide variety of demand. There are people who are champing at the bit and can't wait for things to open up, but there are other people on the other end of the spectrum who say they aren't ready just yet. And we've got everything in between."
The beach is a popular summer vacation spot for Alabamians, and Ingram expects that to continue this year.
"The beach looks like it's going to be a pretty popular destination because at the beach you can pretty much do your own thing and keep social distancing measures in place for the most part," he said.
