ROGERSVILLE — From the community's perspective, it's more than a fundraiser. It's a monthly reunion.
Today is the monthly Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department fish fry, an event that raises money for the department but also serves as a major social event.
"Oh man, it's awesome," Mayor Richard Herson said. "It's like every month everybody can't wait for it to get here. They have built it and built it and built it, and they're really good at it. They have really built up a fan club with this. If you haven't been, you need to come, that's for sure."
The fish fry is from 4 to 7 p.m. at the fire department at 256 Wheeler St. every first Saturday of the month, except December, Chief Frankie Phillips said.
"We have people who have come from as far as from Huntsville," Phillips said. "It's just through word of mouth. They say they've heard it from somebody and thought they'd come over and try it out."
Volunteer fire department fundraisers like these are popular attractions in small communities, and Rogersville certainly is no exception. Phillips said they average serving about 500 plates per month. That's a significant amount in a town with an estimated population of a little over 1,300.
He said the department's fish fries started about 20 years ago.
"We started in the engine bay cooking on a pot and a burner like you would at home," Phillips said. "Since then, we've graduated to seven commercial cookers in a kitchen that we built.
"It started from scratch. It was part of the old rescue squad, and when they moved out we took part of the truck bays and blocked it off and made a kitchen out of that. We usually do around 18 boxes of fish on a Saturday evening. Our hours are 4 to 7, but lately we run out of fish around 6:30."
The also have chicken, shrimp, hush puppies and fries. The entire process takes a great deal of commitment from the approximately 25 department members and other volunteers.
That involves inventory on Wednesday, followed by placing and receiving orders as the week progresses, leading up to Saturday.
"It's basically an all-day affair Saturday," Phillips said. "We clean the floors, put up tables and do all that."
They fire up the grill around 2 p.m. and begin cooking hush puppies.
"Once we get those cooked up, we'll put them under a heat lamp to keep them warm," he said. "Usually around 3:15 or so we'll start cooking some fish because we have some people who come a little early."
Depending on the month, they make a profit of approximately $2,500 to $3,500 with each event. That is essential for the department.
"We have a yearly budget through the property tax that runs around $62,000," Phillips said. "But you could have one good piece of equipment go down and your budget is shot for the year."
He said the department has nine vehicles, plus a boat, as well as a trailer.
Phillips laughed when he talked about not having fish fries in December.
"They get upset because we don't do one in December," he said.
So much goes on during the Christmas season, it would be difficult to squeeze in a fish fry, Phillips said. However, that doesn't mean they are not working on it. They have all the equipment steam cleaned that month and they do a thorough floor cleaning.
"So, basically, it's a maintenance month," he said.
Herston said the volunteers are remarkably dedicated.
"They volunteer lots of hours with that department," he said. "I don't know what we'd do without it. We've been fortunate for years to have a great department. They take it seriously and they stay trained. They have training every Monday night to try to be prepared for any event that might happen."
The mayor said everyone enjoys the fish fries.
"It's a real big community event," Herston said. "People even from outside the community come to that. Everybody enjoys it. I'm really proud that they do this, and it gives them the opportunity to use that money for anything they need to upgrade the department."
Phillips said it makes his volunteers feel good to see such a large group come together monthly to support them, enjoy delicious food and gather as a community.
"Every once in a while you'll get a little break while doing the fish fry and look and see all these people sitting at the tables," he said. "It makes you feel good.
"It gets a little stressful sometimes when you look out and see 50 people standing in line, and another 30 waiting for their plates, and you wonder, 'Will we ever get caught up?' But you get caught up and everyone has a full belly and is happy."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.