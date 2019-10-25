FLORENCE — A project to enhance electricity service at Rogersville Business Park received a $600,000 boost Thursday from the Shoals Industrial Development Committee.
Committee members unanimously approved the funding request, which is part of a project that will cost $1.2 million to $1.5 million.
Chip Rasch, director of engineering/operations for the Florence Electricity Department, said the enhancement will result in an additional 6 megawatts of capacity at the plant.
To put that into perspective, Rasch said the 80,000-square-foot Custom Synthetic Fibers plant in the industrial park is a 1.5-megawatt customer.
The Florence utility covers power for all of Lauderdale County.
Thursday's action comes as officials continue to try luring industries to the park. They believe it is in prime position for potential spin-off industries connected to the massive Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant under construction in Huntsville.
"The purpose is to provide additional capacity so that if a spinoff comes from Toyota or any other industry comes, we'll be able to provide that capacity," Rasch said.
He estimates the project would take a year to 16 months to complete.
The committee is made up of local elected leaders who oversee allocations from the Shoals Economic Development Fund. The fund is paid for through a half-cent sales tax in Lauderdale and Colbert counties.
The Shoals Economic Development Authority Board makes funding recommendations to the committee.
Other funding approved for projects Thursday include:
• $84,000 to nSide Inc., Florence, for integration, sales and installation of hardware. That assists a $254,980.77 capital expenditure from nSide, helping provide 21 additional jobs with wages varying from $15.90 an hour to $28.88 an hour.
• $32,000 toward a $220,000 capital expenditure from MyCare Alabama, Florence. The industry is a subsidiary of Blue Cross/Blue Shield and provides care coordination services to Medicaid recipients. The project produces eight jobs, ranging in annual income from $44,000 to $66,000. MyCare is locating a regional office in Florence. The company could have located anywhere within its 15-county area that extends as far south as past Tuscaloosa.
• $57,500 to AccessPoint LLC, Florence, which is a transfer call center, for a project involving a capital expenditure of $855,595. It creates 23 full-time jobs with wages ranging from $12 an hour to $29.77 an hour.
• $70,000 for a 12-month Northwest Alabama Regional Airport study involving aerospace, aviation and maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) feasibility.
