Stanley Zillls refuels his pickup truck Wednesday at a gas station off Cox Creek Parkway in Florence. The average fuel cost in Lauderdale County ($3.25) is higher than the state average of $3.20. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
A price difference of 14 cents is shown between the Petro South gas station, left, and the Mapco gas station across from one another on Pine Street. The national average for gas is $3.53 per gallon. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — As the owner of a roofing company, Stanley Zills travels a lot from call to call.
That translates into a lot of stops to refuel his truck.
"We use lots and lots of gas," Zills said Wednesday, as he filled up at the Wavaho station on Cox Creek Parkway.
He said he shops around for the cheapest gas prices.
"I have to," Zills said. "Each penny really makes a difference."
Nearby, Larry Cox was filling up his Jeep at the station and said it's important to find low prices when it comes to his vehicle.
"A Jeep's going to burn them all anyway, so we may as well find the cheapest gas," Cox said. "When you're on Social Security, you've got to look at prices."
Recently, low prices have been difficult to find anywhere. The average fuel price in Lauderdale County was $3.25 on Wednesday, while Colbert's average was $3.22, according to AAA-Alabama's daily fuel gauge.
The state average was $3.20, while the national average was $3.53, according to the gauge.
Clay Ingram, spokesman for AAA-Alabama, said those prices are 8 cents a gallon higher than last week.
"It's just that time of year," Ingram said. "When we get into March and hit Spring Break and the weather starts warming up, people want to start getting out a bit."
Often, prices rise and peak around Memorial Day weekend, as summer demand is the highest of the year.
"The bad news is we're going to see it go up a little more, but the good news is I don't think we're going to see anything too crazy," Ingram said.
He said Wednesday's state average was 74 cents less than what it was at this time last year.
Ingram said the state average was $4.63 per gallon by the middle of June last year.
"That was an all-time record high," he said.
Ingram does not think we'll see prices reach $4 a gallon this year. He stressed, however, that it is up to us as consumers to help keep prices down.
"We've got to create that competition in the marketplace out there by shopping around, to say nothing of it saving money for us on every tankful," he said. "There's a lot of reasons to do it."
