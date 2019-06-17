Gas prices have dropped by an average of 4.5 cents per gallon in the past week, according to the latest survey from GasBuddy.com.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.29, according to GasBuddy.
Locally, the average cost is $2.27 in Lauderdale County and $2.31 in Colbert County, according to AAA-Alabama.
Nationally, the average is $2.67 cents, GasBuddy figures show. That is down 6.2 cents per gallon from a week ago. Gas prices nationally have dropped 22.2 cents per gallon in the past year.
