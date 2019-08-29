Motorists traveling over the Labor Day weekend will have to deal with more than the normal increase in traffic.
Beginning Sunday, the new anti-left-lane law and a requirement that every vehicle occupant must buckle up go into effect in Alabama. And when drivers stop to get fuel, they'll be paying an added 6 cents in gas taxes.
The 6-cent gas tax is the first of a three-step increase that ultimately will raise prices by 10 cents per gallon.
The next increases are 2 cents starting Oct. 1, 2020, and an additional 2 cents starting Oct. 1, 2021, state officials said. They said the 10 cents per gallon will provide an additional $320 million annually for road and bridge projects.
Clay Ingram, spokesman for AAA-Alabama, said there is a bright side to the additional money we'll pay at the pump.
"It's actually coming at a good time, believe it or not," Ingram said. "This is the time when our gas prices are naturally dropping."
Ingram said the state average currently is $2.23 per gallon. Prices average $2.29 in Colbert County and $2.31 in Lauderdale County, according to AAA.com.
"That's 4 cents that it dropped just in this past week," Ingram said. "If we've got to have a 6-cent increase, this is the time to do it."
He said gas prices averaged $2.53 statewide at this time last year.
"Understandably, there are a lot of people not happy about the gas tax coming into play, but on the positive side of that, we can make up that increase simply by price shopping," Ingram said. "In fact, the savings can be more like 8 to 12 cents if you just pay attention to prices."
He said AAA has a free app that provides updates on gas prices and best offers in your area.
Despite the increase, Ingram anticipates high travel volumes statewide this weekend. He said everything from retail sales to football travel will have drivers on the road.
"We do know that all of our other holidays have seen increased travelers over previous few years, and we expect that to be the case this time as well," he said.
A release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reminds motorists of two laws that start Sunday.
One forbids vehicles from traveling in the left lane of an interstate for more than 1.5 consecutive miles unless that vehicle completely passes another vehicle, or unless the driver must do so due to issues such as traffic conditions, inclement weather, obstructions, or traffic control devices.
The other law requires all occupants to wear a seat belt, not just those in the front seat, according to the agency.
In addition, the state's Move Over Act is being updated to increase fines to $100 for the first violation, $150 for the second violation, and $200 for a third and any subsequent violations, the agency states.
The fines through Saturday are $25 for the first violation, $50 for a second, and $100 for additional ones.
Alabama Code Section 32-5A-58.2 established the Move Over Act, which requires all motorists to move over one or more lanes whenever possible for stopped law enforcement vehicles. Drivers must move over for other stopped vehicles as well.
