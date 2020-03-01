GE Appliances has completed a $125 million expansion at its 42-year-old Decatur plant, which includes a 40,000-square-foot addition, marking another step in its quest to be the country’s leading major appliance business.
The facility manufactures GE and Hotpoint brand top-freezer refrigerators.
The investment allows the plant to increase its production capacity by 25%. The company had announced in 2018 that the investment would be $115 million.
The expansion creates 255 new jobs, bringing the total employment to 1,300 at the factory on Point Mallard Drive Southeast, making it the largest private employer in Morgan County in a single location, according to the company.
“We’re on the path to be the No. 1 appliance company in the U.S.,” said Kevin Nolan, GE Appliances president and CEO, at an event Monday to unveil the addition.
According to the company, its appliances are in half of all U.S. homes. And all of the top-freezer refrigerators that are larger than 15 cubic feet are made in Decatur, said GE Appliances spokeswoman Julie Wood.
Wood said the company doesn't release production numbers.
Nolan said that in the last two years, GE Appliances has announced $600 million in investments in its U.S. manufacturing plants and distribution network, with 1,200 new U.S. jobs.
Bill Good, the vice president of Supply Chain for GE Appliances, said that David McCalpin, the company’s vice president, Refrigeration, has “a lot of options” on making investment decisions.
“He made a $125 million bet” on the Decatur facility, which is a “strong indication” of the company’s confidence in the plant as a leader in top-freezer refrigerator production, said Good, a former manager at the Decatur plant. The investment is “the largest investment he’s made under his command in a long while,” Good said.
The addition, where plastic parts like refrigerator linings are made, enables the plant to increase its capacity to 420,000 pounds of plastic processed each week.
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks said the company has invested $300 million in Alabama facilities, programs and products since 2010, showing “its commitment to our community, this plant in particular.” GE Appliances provides nearly $100 million a year in salaries and benefits to Alabama workers, he said.
During the tour, visitors saw new equipment that can produce four finished refrigerator cases every minute, and is capable of making five different sized cabinets.
Visitors were also shown technology improvements, including auto-guided vehicles that move materials through the plant to reduce damage and eliminate ergonomic issues for employees and robots, which perform heavy-lifting operations and repetitive tasks.
New technologies also allow production lines to be monitored in real-time, using mobile devices.
To facilitate the expansion, Decatur’s Industrial Development Board in 2018 approved the abatement of about $311,400 a year for a 10-year period in state, Morgan County and Decatur non-educational real and personal property taxes.
The project is expected to generate new state, county and city real and personal property school tax revenue of about $383,500 a year for the 10-year period. The Decatur school system will receive about $288,500 a year in education property tax revenue during the abatement period.
GE Appliances, which is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, was acquired in 2016 by the Haier Group, a China-based appliances company.
Asked if the coronavirus outbreak is having an impact on GE Appliances, company spokeswoman Julie Wood said that “we have stopped all travel outside the U.S. We are concerned about our employees’ safety.”
There’s been “no impact for our customers,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.