FLORENCE — It started with Joshua Gray's dual interests in local outdoors and history.
The Florence resident has always enjoyed outdoor activities, and had a keen interest in history, so sooner or later he was bound to gain interest in studying Jackson Ford Bridge — better known locally as Ghost Bridge.
For more than 100 years, the single-lane steel truss bridge that spanned Cypress Creek near the entrance to the Forks of Cypress Plantation had been a Lauderdale County landmark.
The bridge on Lauderdale 282 was built in 1912, according to local historians. The structure was closed in 1996. It had deteriorated to the point where it had become a liability for the county, so officials tore it down in 2013.
As Gray, who has a podcast about Shoals outdoors features called "Purple Cat Outdoors," began researching the bridge for a podcast, he kept coming across a constant theme — legends of the bridge's haunting.
Intrigued, he started learning about campfire tales of ghosts of victims from fatal wrecks on the bridge, a Civil War skirmish at the location before the bridge was built, a spirit carrying a lantern, and satanic rituals, among others.
The bridge had long been a place for teenagers and college students to explore in hopes for a good scare, although typically they would only end up scaring themselves.
Ultimately, Gray learned of a local ghost-hunting group called the Alabama Shadow Seekers. He reached out to them, and they allowed him to join them on an investigation of the bridge site last week. They visited a part of the site that is not privately owned.
Gray said he was quite surprised by what occurred. He said they saw what appeared to be a lantern, and followed it to the top of a hill before losing track of it.
"We were about to leave for the night," he said. "I turned and looked up at a hill. There was a light and we followed it for about 10 to 15 minutes as it went to the top of the hill all the way to where the bridge was. We basically followed the lantern from the top of the hill to the creek."
The group also took photos of orbs and used recorders, infrared lights and laser grids. At one point they called out, asking for a name of what they perceived to be an unusual presence. They heard the name Eric, and also occasionally heard the word "witches."
"The only other time we heard from it, every once in a while it sounded like someone crashed into something or dropped something," he said. "We all jumped."
Whether you're skeptical or a believer, Gray's tale is intriguing. He considers himself to be skeptical in nature, but said he can find no explanation for what he experienced.
Gray, who has since become a member of the Shadow Seekers, adds some cautions for anyone who wants to explore creepy locations.
"Always be respectable when you do this," he said. "Get permission from the owner before going anywhere on private property. Otherwise, it's trespassing. If you go, go with someone who knows the area and knows what they're doing. Don't be foolish."
