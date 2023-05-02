Resident David Hernandez checks his mail Monday at Gilbert Court Apartments II in Florence. Residents are scrambling to find new housing after being informed they must move out. Ownership of the apartments has reached an agreement with UNA to convert the units into student housing. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Resident David Hernandez checks his mail Monday at Gilbert Court Apartments II in Florence. Residents are scrambling to find new housing after being informed they must move out. Ownership of the apartments has reached an agreement with UNA to convert the units into student housing. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — Many residents of Gilbert Court Apartments are scrambling to find new housing by the end of the month after being informed they must move out to accommodate an agreement between Gilbert's owners and the University of North Alabama.
Residents at the apartment said they have received a notice stating those with monthly leases have to move out by June 1. Those with longer leases can finish out their lease before moving but can leave earlier without penalty.
They said the letter from owners Sundance Property Management explained Gilbert has a lease agreement with UNA, which is converting the apartments into student housing.
Sarah Counts had a yearlong lease that expires in August and was told she must move out by then. She quickly started looking for another residence and believes she found one Monday.
"It definitely was a shock, especially knowing some of my neighbors have been here for over 20 years," Counts said.
She said Gilbert Court residents are looking everywhere for a new home.
"A couple of places had specific waiting lists for Gilbert Court Apartments because there's so many people looking," Counts said. "It's a really bad situation."
Her mother, Laurie Counts, helped her in the search and said she especially feels for those who must leave after this month.
"I can't imagine being in these people's position," Laurie Counts said. "Where are they going to go? They've got pets. They've got lives."
Sundance Property's Florence office did not comment on the matter Monday.
UNA's enrollment has been booming in recent years, and the university had difficulty finding housing for students last year, so it has leased some apartments. University spokesperson Michelle Eubanks said this contract is the same as those contracts.
"The property owners of Gilbert Court approached the University of North Alabama about a lease agreement," Eubanks said. "The contract between UNA and the property owners is the same as the contracts executed with other property owners.
"The lease agreement will add 98 beds to the university’s inventory to accommodate the influx of students anticipated in Fall 2023. Further, this provides an additional option that is walkable to campus as well convenient to other city services."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.