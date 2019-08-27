FLORENCE — Ginger Willingham never seeks the spotlight but today it was unavoidable, as she was named Shoals Woman of the Year.
As the heart of the Josh Willingham Foundation, named for her now retired professional baseball player husband, Ginger began a new program within the foundation in 2014, "Isaiah's Call."
The program, with its 20 volunteers, provides meals to food insecure school children on weekends.
What started out as service to seven families in Lauderdale County, has grown to serve 210 families across Colbert and Lauderdale counties as well as Safeplace, Inc., which is a domestic violence shelter.
Joking that she isn't a center stage type person or an on-stage person period, that's exactly where she found herself before a capacity crowd gathered for the luncheon at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center. There were five nominees for the honor.
"I'm just so honored to stand here beside these wonderful women, all of whom have done amazing things to better this community," she said. "And I have to credit my family for this operation and the volunteers who are there week in and week out. They make this happen. Galatians in the Bible tells us to never grow tired of doing good. To God be the glory."
This year's nominees also included Hester Cope, Penny Freeman, Laquita Logan and Deborah Bell Paseur.
(0) comments
