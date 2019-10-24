FLORENCE — The girl who in the past had been terrorized by Shannon Dewayne Tucker stood up Wednesday alongside the prosecutor's table in a Lauderdale County Courthouse courtroom a few feet from Tucker.
The action seemed symbolic of the girl fearlessly standing up to the man who had been sexually assaulting her since she was 9.
"He used to be the reason I woke up screaming and crying," she said, reading from a statement she wrote. "Now, he has absolutely no power over me and he does not scare me and he never will. I told myself that I wouldn't stop until he was behind bars."
Moments later, Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Gil Self turned to the girl.
"You are truly an inspiration," Self told her.
He then sentenced Tucker to life in prison.
Tucker had been indicted on four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12, one count of sexual torture and one count of first-degree rape, according to courthouse records.
On the day his trial was getting underway, the suspect pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree rape, setting up Wednesday's sentencing hearing.
The victim was 12 when an August 2018 Lauderdale County grand jury issued the indictments.
Investigators said the child said she initially was afraid to tell anyone what was going on because Tucker had threatened her.
Tucker is a family acquaintance.
"What Shannon Tucker did to me flipped my whole world upside down and backwards," she said. "He has made it so difficult for me to trust anyone."
She went on to say Tucker made her "watch, do and endure so many nasty and horrific things" that she should never have had to encounter.
During the hearing, Lauderdale County Chief Assistant District Attorney Angie Hamilton played recordings of phone conversations from the Florence-Lauderdale Detention Center between Tucker and family members.
"She's gonna pay for it when I get out," Tucker said of the victim in one call. "Let her know, too. I'll be getting out one day."
During questioning from Hamilton, Lauderdale County Sheriff investigator James Distefano said Tucker made similar statements in other calls from behind bars.
"He made multiple threats that, no matter how many years he spent in prison, he would find (the victim) and kill her," Distefano said.
He added if Tucker ever comes up for parole, he would attend the hearing.
"As long as I live, any time he comes up for parole, I'll be there," Distefano said.
Following the hearing, Hamilton, who along with Assistant District Attorney Coty Hand, prosecuted the case, said Distefano's impact was important for the victim throughout the case.
"This is an example of how much he truly cares," she said. "He is the reason she no longer is afraid of (Tucker)."
Hamilton said when the girl first came to court this week, she asked, "Where is my bodyguard?", referring to Distefano.
He was there and stayed throughout the week.
The girl mentioned him in her statement.
"During the first day of court, (Tucker) turned around attempted to scare and intimidate me," she said. "Thanks for Mr. Distefano, he realized that I was supported, protected and stronger than he thought."
Hamilton also expressed gratitude for the counselor at the victim's school who was the one the girl told about the abuse. The counselor reported it and the case made it through the proper channels, including the Department of Human Resources.
The victim's guardian also spoke during the hearing, telling Tucker, "You have stolen her childhood. You have stolen her innocence. She's a big girl now and isn't afraid of monsters anymore."
The victim thanked everyone in the case who "believed in me when I didn't believe in myself."
"In the end, justice was served," she said. "Now I can move on and this will be another battle fought and won."
