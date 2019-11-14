FLORENCE -- The Girls on the Run North Alabama Shoals 5K will take place from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center.
The race begins at 8:30 a.m.
The Celebratory 5K is made possible through a partnership with the Tennessee River Athletic Club (TRAC), which allows the 5K alongside the TRAC’s Dam-Bridge Run 10K.
The 5K is a closed course. It is not a certified 5K and is not timed.
Register at https://www.gotrnorthal.org/5Ks.
Race day registration will open at 6:30 a.m.
