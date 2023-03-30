FLORENCE — A Lauderdale County man accused of murder in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of his father will have a mental evaluation hearing this morning.
Matthew O'Neal Goode, 41, Lauderdale County Road 5, pleaded not guilty during his Wednesday arraignment before Circuit Court Judge Gil Self.
He is charged in the death of his father, 66-year-old Donald Edward Goode, authorities said.
During Goode's arraignment, Self set a mental evaluation hearing for 9 a.m. today and an Aug. 14 trial date.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Matthew Goode also is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Connolly said authorities recovered Goode's wallet in the yard of the Lauderdale 5 home where the incident occurred, and it contained methamphetamine.
Matthew Goode remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center because he had been out on a suspended sentence for two prior domestic violence convictions, Connolly said.
On Aug. 22, 2022, Matthew Goode received a suspended sentence of 6 months on a resisting arrest conviction, according to the filing.
On Feb. 8, 2022, he was sentenced on convictions of violation of a domestic violence protection order, and third-degree domestic violence harassment.
In 2012, he was convicted of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, according to court records. In 2001, he was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.
That 18-month sentence has now been imposed due to his arrest, so he is unable to make bond.
Sheriff Joe Hamilton said deputies responded to a domestic dispute at 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the 3000 block of Lauderdale County Road 5. They found Donald Goode dead on the living room floor. He had an apparent knife wound to the neck area.
Matthew Goode was in the yard when deputies arrived and they detained him, Hamilton said.
Deputies collected a knife from Matthew Goode at the scene, the sheriff said. The knife has about a 4-inch blade.
Hamilton said deputies have responded to calls at the residence in the past.
