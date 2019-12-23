Gov. Kay Ivey's has appointed five Shoals area individuals to the Technical Advisory Committees established for Region 1 as part of the state's Alabama Committee on Credentialing and Career Pathways initiative (ACCCP).
Locals appointed and the career clusters they represent are:
• Caleb Beason, Franklin County Cattlemen’s Association — Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources
• Charlton James, University of North Alabama Theater Program — Arts, A/V Technology and Communications
• Andy Mann, Progress Bank — Finance
• Tami Reist, Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association — Hospitality and Tourism
• Clint Reck, Muscle Shoals Police Department — Law, Public Safety, Corrections and Security
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.