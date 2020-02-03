ST. FLORIAN — A Lauderdale County grand jury has cleared St. Florian police officer Zack Tippett of any wrongdoing in the Dec. 21 police-involved shooting that injured a suspect, officials said.
Mayor Matthew Connolly confirmed today that Tippett was cleared. The officer has been on paid administrative leave since the incident.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation and provided its findings to the grand jury last week.
