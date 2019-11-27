RUSSELLVILLE — A Franklin County grand jury has charged a man with capital murder in the Feb. 4 death of a Phil Campbell resident.
The decision increases the charge against Thomas Alan Martin from murder, Franklin County District Attorney Joey Rushing said.
Martin is charged in the shooting death of Jason Wayne Poore, Moore said.
"Martin was originally charged with murder but after the completion of the investigation, the November grand jury chose to elevate the charge to capital murder," Rushing said.
Capital murder is a more serious charge and carries a sentence of death by lethal injection or life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Code of Alabama.
Martin's arraignment is set for Jan. 9, Rushing said.
He is accused in the death of Poore, who was 38 at the time, in an incident that occurred at a Franklin 81 residence in Phil Campbell.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said authorities received a call to the residence from a man requesting an ambulance. They arrived to discover Poore had died.
Oliver said the autopsy report listed a small-caliber gunshot wound as the cause of death. The victim also had been beaten.
During a Feb. 14 hearing, Franklin County District Court Judge Paula McDowell set bail at $400,000 for Martin, according to court documents.
As part of the bond conditions, he cannot have contact with Poore's family, according to the order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.