ST. FLORIAN — A St. Florian police officer has been cleared by a Lauderdale County grand jury of any wrongdoing in a December shooting that injured a suspect.
Bullets fired by Officer Zack Tippett struck the suspect twice while the suspect was driving toward him following a Dec. 21 chase, officials said.
Police Chief Jason Brewer said the suspect was transported to Huntsville Hospital and released after two days. Brewer said the officer was suspended with pay during the investigation, which is protocol for such a situation.
The chief said he appreciates the grand jury for reviewing the case and reaching its decision to clear Tippett.
The grand jury made the decision after hearing evidence on the case, and viewing videos from the patrol vehicle's dashboard camera and Tippett's body camera, Lawrence County District Attorney Eric Jett said.
Mayor Matthew Connolly said he also has seen the videos and agrees with the grand jury.
"I definitely can see where they made the right decision," Connolly said. "The decision is a good thing for him, and we as a town can put this behind us and move forward."
Jett agreed to take over the case after Lauderdale District Attorney Chris Connolly recused himself due to the fact that he is the brother of Matthew Connolly.
Jett said the video indicated the shooting occurred after a chase that covered 4 to 5 miles. The officer turned on his sirens and emergency lights, and the suspect had locations where he could have pulled over.
"There were probably 20 places where he could have pulled over very safely," Jett said.
The chase ended at a dead-end street.
"The officer knew it was a dead end, so he had him corralled," Jett said.
However, the suspect turned toward the officer and started driving toward him, he said.
"The car made a sort of three-point turn and he gunned the engine, which was evident on the body cam," Jett said. "The officer had his weapon drawn and hollered for him to stop and get out."
He said Tippett fired into the vehicle, with one bullet hitting the suspect in the upper arm and exiting through his right shoulder blade. A second bullet entered the suspect's mouth, knocking out a couple of teeth and exiting.
He said the vehicle driven by the suspect struck the patrol vehicle. Tippett was near the vehicle but had been backing out of the way, or else he could have been hit along with the vehicle.
The suspect's vehicle then drove up onto a guy wire with his front end approximately 4 feet off the ground.
"The car was still revving but couldn't go anywhere," Jett said. "It was hung up on that. It was only at that point, when the threat was disabled, that the officer approached the car and had him put his arms out and then realized he had been hurt."
Jett said he considered it important to present the case to a grand jury in Lauderdale County.
"It was one of those things that, just within my power, I could determine it was justified and that could have been the end of it," he said. "But I prepared to present it to a grand jury just to have that public oversight, especially since it was not in my county. I didn't want folks in the community thinking someone else was making the call.
"What's really important to me is the people's confidence in the judicial system."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.